EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While the Hip Center is celebrating ten years a new community center in the Diamond City is just starting out.

Its mission is to help anyone who is new to our region find resources and help they need to adjust.

“You have a heart, you’re a human. What do you need? You’re part of United Blend,” said Evelyn Santos the co-founder of United Blend.

That’s a line that the founding ladies of Untied Blend stand by. The community center on South Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre opened its doors earlier this year.

Once you walk into the community center, you can’t help but notice a blend of flags from around the world. Helping all to feel welcome.

“Feeling free and knowing that there’s a center that can help you. Not feeling left out knowing that there’s a place I could go and have someone that’s gonna listen, that’s gonna help,” says Miriam Malave the co-founder of United Blend.

This new community center welcomes everybody and offers everything from classes to basic everyday needs.

“Regardless the culture, regardless the race, the ethnicity, beliefs, gender orientation we’re here to help. We find answers together. We’re also growing as we see the needs. Talk about shelters, and food, we have someone who has to stop for socks today,” explained Santos.

They also offer workshops on business, special needs, and for first-time home buyers.

“We are giving away as many as we can marriage licenses we have someone officiating with us and we will have our first marriage on October 13,” added Santos.

The goal of United Blend is to not only help people but to bring the community together and unite them as one.