Hispanic Heritage: Wilkes University IFARHU program

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY – Recently PA Live Host Chris Bohinski spoke with Erica Ascota, the Director of Diversity Initiative at Wilkes University. Erica was also the recent Grand Marshal for the Wilkes-Barre Multi-Cultural Parade.

Erica was joined by students from Panama. Here is information about the program. The IFARHU/Wilkes University Program for Student Centers is a five-year program whose purpose is to ensure that students with academic merit in Panama achieve a university degree at the bachelor’s level in the stipulated period of time. Our program prepares students to begin first-year classes at the Bachelor’s level in different academic fields and supports students throughout their university careers.

Here is Chris and Erica’s conversation.

Chris: It is so great to have you here – Erica Acosta from Wilkes University and the recent Grand Marshal of the Wilkes-Barre Multi-Cultural Parade and Festival.

Erica: it is great to be here

Chris: So, we have some dancers we are highlighting today – they are from Panama and they are Wilkes University Students tell us about this group

Erica: Sure This is a collaboration that Wilkes University has had with Panama since 2016- this our fifth cohort and they just arrived in March- so six months and part of their education is to show the community so you get to see that through their costume that the young lady will be dancing

Chris: and it is so great when we get to share cultures and traditions with people who might not seen it before so what does it mean to these students to share with people of Wilkes-Barre and beyond

Erica: They love it as soon as we put out a call we got 30 students to jump in they love showcasing their rich culture through dance and food – so most of the time they will cook and educate the people of about their dancing

Chris: Wow now I think we should get up and dance

Erica: I love dancing

Chris: Erica thank you for joining us-

Erica: Thank you for having me

