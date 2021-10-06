Hispanic Heritage: Sharing the Good News

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY -The Diocese of Scranton is using radio to reach Hispanic worshippers. A weekly program spoken in Spanish is helping to make the connection– WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller takes a look and listen.

Man says in Spanish, “This is the word of God.”

What you are hearing is history in the making; the first-ever locally produced Spanish Catholic radio program in the Diocese of Scranton. The weekly broadcast is the brainchild of the program’s facilitator: Jose Flores who serves as Coordinator for Hispanic Ministry in the diocese. Flores had an epiphany of sorts when he moved to northeastern Pennsylvania in 2020.

“I realized that the radio could be a good tool, a means to get to people and evangelize through it.”

The 26-year-old Jose Flores developed the one-hour Spanish spoken program on Saturdays to essentially discuss Catholic faith fundamentals. To do that, he needed a little help which Flores found in some fellow Hispanic worshippers at St. John Neumann Parish in Scranton.

“He approached us all to tell us about the idea and I say, I will join. Excellent.” Said Rufino Cano who serves as the show’s co-host.

Rufino Cano and his wife are two of the radio team’s five members. None of them had radio experience — including Flores –when they took to the microphone for the first time in mid-August.

Hiller asks, “Tell me about what it felt like.” Flores says, “Nervous of course but at the same time we were all excited.”

“We were very nervous that first day and we don’t know what to expect, what we want to say and we were like just, like just trusting.” Adds Ana Maria Recerril.

Rufino Cano says, “A little bit before 100 B.C., after 100 B.C. after Christ was Matthew and Luke.”

Cano took a leap of faith as a first-time radio co-host recognizing the need far outweighed any apprehension he may have.

“In the past, the diocese didn’t know about the reach of our culture and how it’s expanding year after year,” noted Cano.

The radio team meets weekly to plan their next radio broadcast. September focused on Books of the Bible and their importance. The team has also taken up topics like matrimony as both a Sacrament and Vocation.

Bercerril told us, “My sister-in-law came up to me. She says, ‘Congratulations’. I say it’s not my birthday (laughs). She says, ‘We all listen to you guys and the radio is so beautiful and so enrichment. We learn’ and I say… so it was for me the answer that the people need this.”

“We have gotten to people that we had no idea we could have,” noted Jose Flores.

Flores says in time, the broadcast may include live callers but, in the meantime,, he and his fellow broadcasters hope their message is received so that they may build a bridge of spirituality in the Hispanic community.

A personal impact Flores describes in two words.

“Very meaningful. Definitely, to be able to be an instrument to get to people and share the good news and share the gospel.”

The weekly radio program is heard Saturday morning from 11 am to noon on local Spanish radio station “LA MEGA.”

You can tune-in on 94.9 FM in Scranton, and 95.3 FM in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s also streamed at: La Mega 95 FM.Com.