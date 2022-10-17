EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month is coming alive in the classroom at East Stroudsburg High School South.

“There are so many things that make us, us. And it’s important for students to realize who they are, where they came from, and what forms their identity,” said Chelsa Lenkaitis, a Spanish teacher at East Stroudsburg High School South.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of celebration and of teaching.

“What’s important to them might not be important to you because it’s not your culture, but it’s important to understand it and know what they’ve been through,” stated Tania Duncan Moses, a student at East Stroudsburg High School South.

“If I look at you and you look at me, there is a lot that we aren’t going to know about one another because we only see physically what is here on the outside. But there is so much more that makes up a person,” described Lenkaitis.

The school highlights the contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the Hispanic and American Latino community.

“Part of my family is Latino American, so I think it is important to learn more about them,” stated Brian Pavloski, a student at East Stroudsburg High School South.

“We have a great diversity here at east Stroudsburg South High School and in the district. We want all students to feel recognized and feel that level of importance behind their heritage,” explained Matthew Triolo, principal at East Stroudsburg High School South.

Although you may leave the international languages hallway, the celebration continues. With a name like English class, you may find it ironic to be talking about Hispanic culture.

“I was just teaching my students about a Latin American author who won the Nobel Prize in Literature. There is a lot of cultures that contribute to the language itself and it just makes the language more rich,” explained Philip George, an English teacher at East Stroudsburg High School South.

“It was about a mom afraid to let her daughter go because she was growing up and she didn’t want to let her go into the world,” described Larry Porter, a student at East Stroudsburg High School South.

“Obviously as the principal, you want to support things and there are things that you want to drive, but the best initiatives in the school are the ones driven by staff and students,” added Triolo.

“So we can know the differences between everybody else and why everybody else is different. It’s good to understand each other,” said Abigael Lemorin, a student at East Stroudsburg High School South.

As the school day comes to an end, the cavalier student body is encouraged to continue the conversations with their friends and families.

“They can take that voyage of discovery and find out so many wonderful things, not only about themselves but of course other people,” explained Lenkaitis.