Honoring Hispanic History: New Opportunities

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many young people in our community may not have the opportunity to attend medical school due to a variety of reasons.

this is often true in our Hispanic communities.

but, a new program offered at Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine is helping to open doors for students to succeed in health-related fields.

Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat has our story.

Erik Gammara And Tiffany Garcia are both on their way to becoming doctors, both are second-year students at Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine.

“My parents always tell me, I am their American dream essentially. This is what they planned for when they stepped foot in to this county,” said Tiffany Garcia, Second Year Medical Student, Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine

Tiffany is of Columbian descent. While Erik’s family is from Peru

Being a minority in medical school can be difficult, but Geisinger has programs designed to make sure that students like Gammara and Garcia never feel out of place.

“This is a community based medical school. And we are very proud of the fact that we did not just say it, but we live it, we talk it. We do everything together with community and always with the community in mind,” explained Ida Castro, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Tiffany and Erik say the school’s center for excellence and curriculum provides learning experiences that reflect the growing diversity we see in N-E-P-A.

“People like to see the way the healthcare is moving is towards the community to keep them out of the hospital. It’s to say what do you need, and how can we help you. and that’s really what we do here and I am really happy to be a part of that, ” noted Erik Gamarra, Second Year Medical Student.

Erik chose the medical field after he experienced a serious medical injury. “I saw a lot of things that I didn’t like and I wanted to change it and I feel like i can do that being part of this school.”

Tiffany also wants to be a part of the change, after seeing the language barrier her mother experienced while receiving medical treatment as an immigrant who did not speak English.

Thanks to the constant support Tiffany says she doesn’t have to worry about the financial burdens that come with perusing those dreams.

“It feels great to be able to be on the same playing field as them in terms of having the resources,” said Tiffany Garcia.

The medical school offers scholarships and grants, so she can be on the same page as the rest of her peers.

And the school aims to inspire younger minorities to know that they can become doctors with help every step of the way.

