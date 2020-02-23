Hidden History: A New Era- Mayor Derek Slaughter

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As we celebrate Black History Month we are also acknowledging some new history being made in the City of Williamsport. Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish introduces us to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

2020 will go down in history for City Government In Lycoming County.

It’s the year that Mayor Derek Slaughter was sworn into office- the first Black Mayor of Williamsport.

“It is it’s a huge responsibility on my shoulders I understand that but I look forward to meeting that challenge head-on and do the best job I can here in Williamsport,” said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

A Penn State Graduate and member of the first-ever College Of Information Sciences And Technology graduating class, Mayor Slaughter has always been a leader in the community

He taught math the Williamsport Area School District and is an Adjunct Professor At Penn College.

“Having the background in the schools being a teacher knowing the families knowing the community members, ” said Mayor Slaughter.

And we can’t forget about his love for sports.

He was the Head Coach for The Williamsport Girls Basketball Varsity team for 10 seasons.

He says it’s that investment in the community that plays a role in his day to day political life.

“That motivated me to want to give back to Williamsport. Williamsport has given so much to me and now I’m in a position where I can give back to Williamsport” noted Mayor Slaughter.

Mayor Slaughter also credits his wife Vanessa, his eight-year-old son Jayden and his six-year-old daughter Chloe for their strong support and love.

“First and foremost I’m a father and a husband and so each day coming into this job I realize that’s my main priority and I have children and a family here that’s growing up in this community and my decisions impact their lives as well so I keep that in the back of my head which motivates me.”

Mayor Slaughter has plenty of community support.

Especially from City Clerk Janice Frank who watched him grow up.

“Well it’s incredible I always thought Derek had high aspirations and he’s always aimed big he’s done fun things he studied abroad he wasn’t afraid to make moves so it’s no surprise to me that he went this far and did it,” Frank told us.

And she knew, he would ultimately achieve whatever goal he set

“He dreamed big and he didn’t stop

As he sits in office. Ready to take on a new challenge, mayor slaughter tells Eyewitness News this is a lesson to all young African American boys and girls who believe they can make a difference in the world they live in.

“If I’m able to be an inspiration or motivation for any generation that obviously is something that’s very important to me not just minority children but all children. If I can inspire them one way or another to reach for their goals reach for their dreams I undertake that challenge and I look forward to helping them in any way that I can.”