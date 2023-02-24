MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A US Army veteran is making quite the difference in her Mount Pocono, Monroe County community.

Her goal is to build a foundation and inspire a new generation to follow in her combat boots.

Claudette Williams served 30 years with the United States Army. Working up the ranks throughout her military career, she retired as a sergeant major, a rank held by less than one percent in the armed forces.

“My life has been like so complicated, fulfilling, it’s everything in one,” described Williams.

Originally from Jamaica, she found the military as an outlet to build her own legacy. Her inspiration to join came after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She gave birth to her first daughter, who was born prematurely and weighed just over one pound at birth.

“Once I had my children, it took on more of a meaning because I know that whatever I’m doing it’s for their future and the freedom for the next generation to come,” explained Williams.

Williams served through four deployments. She was treated through the wounded warriors project for more than two years.

“I’m a veteran that is stapled, glued, and taped together and if I had to do it all over again, I would do it,” stated Williams.

Along with her physical challenges of recovery after retiring from the military, she says she also struggled with adjusting to civilian life.

“I felt like I was an outsider. I felt like I hadn’t done anything. I looked at my children and even when I came home, I had to really fight to be a part of my family,” said Williams.

Williams says her need to serve wasn’t complete, and she wanted to contribute to her own community.

“My goal was now ‘How can I help? How can I listen to people? How can I contribute or make a difference?’” explained Williams.

Over the years she held many public offices, including Mount Pocono Borough councilmember and president of the council.

Williams is also very proud to be the first person of color named chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party.

Her success is all due to hard work and dedication, she notes the silver lining to it all is making change happen in your own backyard.

“Don’t expect that everyone is going to be doing it for you. Help because that’s the only way we’re going to accomplish this,” said williams.

Another proud accomplishment, Williams is the CEO of the Women Veterans Museum in Mt. Pocono. The museum is the second of its kind in the country.

The museum is a place that gives a voice to women in the military, who Williams believes were voiceless and their achievements not recognized for too long.

“This is one of the main reasons why this museum is standing, it’s because we no longer want to be invisible. We have done some great things and are still doing,” stated Williams.

The Women Veterans Museum in Mount Pocono is open Thursday to Sunday, and is free to the public.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.