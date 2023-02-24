WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP has been around for nearly 40 years, and they started this year with a new president at the helm.

63-year-old Bill Browne stood among board members of the NAACP as he was sworn in to take on the new role as president of the Wilkes-Barre chapter.

For nearly 40 years, the branch has worked as a local advocate for social justice and equality for people of color.

President Browne has been involved in the chapter for more than 12 years, holding multiple positions. He tells Eyewitness News it’s a full-circle moment.

“Back in 2010, I was president of my college chapter and then when I graduated from Luzerne County Community College, I became an executive committee member of this chapter,” recalled Browne.

In addition to Browne, seven other members of the chapter were inducted into new roles by Mayor George Brown, a task he says he was honored to do.

“We work together in promoting minorities, and just working together and doing the things that we should be doing as the city of Wilkes-Barre with the African American community, but also the Latino community,” said Mayor Brown.

Browne says one of his goals is aiming to reach more communities.

“So much good stuff comes out of diversity, and you know the whole purpose of the NAACP moving forward is to move forward as a more diverse organization,” stated Browne.

“That’s an effort of three organizations like that working in collaboration with one another and that’s the type of things that I’m looking forward to in 2023,” explained Browne.

Browne’s term began on the first of January. He intends to team up with other organizations in the community.