We are Still Family: An Anthem for a New Generation

(WBRE/WYOU) Four Pennsylvania daughters of a Broadway tap dancer made a name for themselves in the entertainment world But not with their dance moves.

They did it with their singing ability — first achieving international success in the 1970s as the vocal group “Sister Sledge”

One of the group’s founding members, flanked by her two children, spoke with 28 22 Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller About the group’s history and its future.

It is an anthem for a new generation. It’s the title track from the 1979 album ‘We Are Family’ given the 2022 touch. The song and album propelled the group of four Philadelphia sisters called Sister Sledge to the top of the music world. Founding member Debbie Sledge compares the success of the quartet’s third studio album to a dream.

Debbie Sledge, Founding Member, Sister Sledge “We were having fun. So it was all like I said a dream. It snowballed, actually in a very fast way from what I, you know, from my experience. That was pretty fast because we were just having fun singing together.”

But the stars were in alignment for Sister Sledge. Even the 1979 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates adopted “We Are Family” midway through the season as a rally anthem — playing it after every win right up to the final game.

“We happened to hear it on the radio and the announcer is saying whatever he was saying, ‘50,000 people are singing “We Are Family'”. This is amazing. And we were absolutely blown away.” Said Debbie.

And to think a sister singing act is something Sledge says wasn’t initially a goal.

“I always say that we didn’t intend to do a group. I think the group was created. It was just a God thing. It was created. And so, we were just flowing in that.”

The music of Sister Sledge has entertained audiences and influenced artists for generations.

“I don’t know if people know what significance they have. That’s why it’s important for us to just do what we love doing and do it with integrity and serve others, you know. Just go for it with the right heart.” Noted Debbie.

Sledge is relaunching the group under the name “Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary”. The five-member act includes two of her children: Camille and David Sledge, her nephew Thaddeus Sledge and Tanya Ti-et.

Debbie told us, “It’s such another dream come true. I’m actually… I had to leave my kids so many times going on the road when they were little and this is just prayers answered because they had a lot of prayer over them but I never… I didn’t dream that this would happen. This is just so… this is just awesome.”

Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary is poised to release their first recording.

Camille says, “We’re releasing a single.” Debbie says, “Coming this spring. Yes.” David says, “It’s going to be everywhere.” Debbie says, “And it will be everywhere.” Camille says, “It’s going to be called ‘Free’. Debbie says, “Yes.” Camille says, “She has the ‘merch’ on right now. It’s super, super fun. It’s up-tempo, danceable song that we’re all singing on.”

Following in the footsteps of their mother and aunts, and other trailblazing artists can be daunting.

Camille Sledge explained, “The legacy that we have to uphold as black artists and for those who are coming up after us, you know, younger ones under us are going to be watching to see who did it right and who did it wrong.”

Sister Sledge certainly got it right, cementing their place in music history.

Hiller asks, “At what point, Debbie, does it click in that you know what? My sisters and me, we’re making history here?” Sledge says, “I don’t know if it did. I don’t even know that it did. I’m, like, I’m still in like shock.”

A special Thank You to Matthew Biggadike and Debbie Sledge for their help.

