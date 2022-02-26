Ty’s Journey

(WBRE/WYOU) Enduring adversity is something a Scranton School District Director has had to do his entire life. We’re sharing the story of Ty Holmes. Holmes is the first African American to be elected to office in the city of Scranton. WBRE WYOU Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler shares his story.

Ty Holmes is a retired veteran. The Sergeant First Class spent 25 years in the military. Ten with the Navy and the last 15 with the Army.

Cody Butler asks: Who is Ty Holmes?

Ty told Cody “The best way to describe Ty Holmes is someone who just wants to help people”

It started at a very young age for Holmes.

“I was given an opportunity at the age of six to be adopted after being born to, both parents drug dealers, drug addicts.”

Holmes shared his early memories about his biological parents.”Not taking care of me at all in any shape way or form and my lack of development and issues from abuse.”

It was his adopted parents that helped set Holmes on a path to success.

He told us, “Life isn’t about where you start but where you end.”

In retirement.. Holmes sits on several boards in Scranton and Lackawanna County trying to make a lasting impact on the community.

In 2021, Holmes was the first African American to be elected to a public position in Scranton’s history. “With some of the experiences that I’ve had in these multiple countries, I’ve served in and not only that some of the communities across the united states I was going to bring a different perspective.”

With his experience, Holmes wants to make a difference for 10,000 students in the district, especially those of color.

“I wanted to be a voice that, you know.. Sit on this board are we really paying attention to all of the kids at the school district?”

One year ago, Holmes helped launch an NAACP Branch in Lackawanna County. He’s now the president of the organization and is focusing on civil rights among all races.

“We want to be an organization that inspires people to strive to reach their goals but also inform people about projects ideals and current events that are going on that will positively; maybe sometimes they negatively need to know about.” Noted Holmes.

At the end of the day, Holmes says it’s about being inclusive, working together, and ending any stigmas on race and religion.

“Look to the past to look where the future is going. Look where we were 40 years ago look how much progress we’ve made. That didn’t happen overnight. That happened on the backs of people working hard.” Stressed Holmes

Ty Holmes looks back on his six-year-old self remembering what got him here today.

He says He wants no one to feel sorry for him.. He wants his story to empower others. “For the rest of your life you’re going to deal with some level of adversity. What you have to do is find a way to overcome that.”