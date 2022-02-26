The Legacy of Mary Slaughter

(WBRE/WYOU) Mary Slaughter was born in 1837 on a plantation in West Virginia. After getting married and 3 having children, Mary and her family moved to Williamsport in 1866 to finally experience freedom.

Mary Sieminski, Lycoming County Women’s History Project studied Mary Slaughter’s life and legacy. “They fit in right away. They both had jobs. Her husband William was a janitor and a blacksmith. The children went to school; they never would’ve gone to school in West Virginia where they were slaves”.

After Mr. Slaughter died in 1886 from tuberculosis at just 50 years old, Mary was in need of some extra money to survive. That’s when she opened her home to boarders.

“Most of these were elderly women and that soon evolved into a home for women,” said Sieminski.

During that time there wasn’t any housing for elderly black women, so in 1899 Mary established a home for aged women of color.

Sieminski said she mortgaged her house to get more money. She eventually built a whole complex, a whole new building.

As a slave, Mary never learned to read or write but that didn’t stop her. She was very determined and advocated for funding for her home from political leaders.

As Sieminski explains, “Mary went to Harrisburg and she met with the house senate committee and she got the home for the elderly colored women called a charity so it got state funding.

Mary passed away in 1934 and is buried at the Wildwood Cemetery In Williamsport. The home was running up until the 70s. It still stands today and is located at 124 Brandon Place. It’s currently an apartment complex.

Now, more than 100 years later, Mary’s legacy is still remembered in the community.

Sieminski Of The Lycoming County Women’s History Project sums it up “I just have great admiration for her; using her gifts to support the community in that period of time. That’s how I think of her.”