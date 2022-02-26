The Community Impact of Monroe County NAACP

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The NAACP of Monroe has been part of the community for nearly 60 years. Eyewitness News Reporter Sydney Kostus sat down with the Monroe County Chapter’s President about Its Impact In Stroudsburg.

“There are so many things that we focus on that doesn’t just benefit people of color, but it benefit the entire community because our focus is preserving the civil rights for every resident of Monroe County.” Said Christa Caceres.

The NAACP Monroe County Branch has been around since 1963. Branch president, Christa Caceres, is originally from New York.

Caceres says she has been involved in community service her whole life and was elated to find and become part of the Monroe County NAACP in 2017.

Careres says “I immediately felt like ‘wow, I have a home.’ so I became a member, and you know, the rest is history. I became president in 2019.”

She tells us the group based in Stroudsburg has focused on registering thousands of voters in the community as its main objective across the decades

The Monroe County Branch has more than 200 members. As part of their mission, they have donated thousands of dollars in scholarships to high school students…

They also work with those who have questions or complaints regarding possible civil rights discrimination.

“Service is essential, right? As a human being, service and giving back is number one. So, we’re very blessed in that area.” noted Careres.

Caceres says she works each day to spread awareness about the organization and to clear up any misconceptions some may have.

“Our membership is balanced of white and black people and our focus is not always on race, you know, our focus is on humanity. Our focus is on what all of us were given at birth and that’s the right to live freely.”

She tells Eyewitness News the branch works with younger generations to educate them on their opportunities and to never underestimate their voices.

“You are the future, and anything is possible if you simply believe it, but you all must work together regardless of whatever you look like or wherever you come from. We all must work together.” Said Caceres.

After a two-year hiatus due to covid… the Monroe County Chapter has returned its annual Black History Month prayer luncheon later this month. – Learn More about the Monroe County NAACP