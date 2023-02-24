WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — African American southern culture and cuisine merge in a tasty way inside a new restaurant in Luzerne County.

The owner and chef says it was a way to honor his mother by whipping up the same dishes he loved as a child.

It was a ribbon cutting three decades in the making, and chef Darryl Mathis believes it was worth every minute.

“My emotions, my tears, they’re all genuine. Those people are all genuine. And I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” said Mathis.

The 53-year-old Mathis runs Staggers Southern Cuisine, a new restaurant in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

He and his business partner Brandon Ellersick wanted a place that offered a terrific vibe in a family friendly environment, serving southern food classics like fried okra, fried chicken, grits and center cut pork chops.

The restaurant is named after Mathis’ mother Rosa Kay Staggers and his grandparents who raised the family to appreciate southern-style classics.

“For 30 years prior I watched my mom and my grandma and grandfather cook and make family meals, so this is 30 years in the making and I’m going to make it 30 more years,” described Mathis.

Mathis did get a little help to get to the finish line: Funding through what’s called the Spark Program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives financial incentives for new businesses. Mathis’ rent is covered for the first year, peace of mind in an industry littered with bankruptcy. And local officials say, the program benefits both sides.

“The fact that we were able to take a vacant storefront and turn it into an operating business is a positive for Wilkes-Barre City. This is the type of thing that causes the city to grow and expand,” said Matthew Bickert of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber.

Staggers is located on 78 South Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Check out their menu here.