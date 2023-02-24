SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton branch of the NAACP is marking a milestone. The group is one year old.

Pushing for change, assisting the community, and growing the branch in numbers: Those are the goals of the newest leaders of the Lackawanna County NAACP branch.

“I never thought that I could help build or help establish something that this momentous, and then actually a year later still sticking around,” said Ricky Cephas, president of the NAACP Lackawanna County Branch.

Ricky Cephas is in his first month as president of the Lackawanna County NAACP branch, while Brenda Johnson is in her first month as vice president. Both strive to make a difference in the county and beyond.

Johnson, a retired military officer, says being involved and continuing to push for change is extremely important to her.

“Not only just being a leader, but being a follower, but being involved in changing and making change and believing change is possible,” described Johnson.

The organization was officially established in Lackawanna County in February 2021, but the movement started well before that. To date, they have about 50 members. They hope to grow well beyond that.

“Join the NAACP. Become a member. Be a part of the fight because we can only make a difference with numbers,” stated Cephas.

The branch was created to assist the community in any incident families may find themselves in. Johnson says members are scattered throughout the county, and people can help by joining.

“We’re looking for people that want to get involved no matter what your race is, you are welcome and we need your help please,” said Johnson.

Cephas says for change to happen, people as a whole need to continuously push for it, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did.

“We need to hit the streets, we need to make a noise because nothing’s going to change. If we don’t, if nothing changes on our end, we won’t get any change on the other end,” explained Cephas.

All NAACP branches welcome new members.

For more information, visit the Lackawanna County branch’s Facebook page.