(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mark Hiller introduces us to the dynamic trio behind the “NEPA Black Business Expo”.

A glittering basketball handbag is among the items featured at Janiece’s Purse Collection in Exeter.

Janiece Montes woman showing these purses, who also owns Social Le’air Boutique & Events, wears a lot of hats — figuratively speaking. She is an entrepreneur, business owner, organizer, and hostess for the Black Business Expo

Janiece Montes was the driving force behind the inaugural NEPA’s Black Owned Business Expo held in September 2021.

It was the first such expo in Northeastern Pennsylvania featuring businesses exclusively owned by people of color.

“We’re in a predominantly white area here in NEPA so I knew we were missing something for the people of color, the people of minority and I wanted to do something not only to help my business grow but to help their businesses grow,” added Montes.

Maryliza Bryant owns affordable fashions business Kweenz & Dymondz. After participating in that first expo, she and Montes decided to share business space in the same building. It was quite a step-up for both women who first grew their small businesses online and through pop-up events at shopping malls. The expo did for them what it did for some others.

“A lot of those businesses then gravitated and then turned into brick and mortars within our local area so that is very ideal. That shows the growth that it has given and the grown that it can give to future businesses.” Noted Maryliza

Brock’s Fresh Bread owner Brock Vieney bakes more than 150 varieties of bread. He not only participated in the first expo but also helped organize it.

“This puts light on the resources that you have to run your business, you know, and get people to know who you are, what products you have.” Said Brock.

Vieney and Montes received the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce 2021 Diversity Champion Business of the Year Award for the groundbreaking expo they held.

“It opens the doors, and it shows you, you know, how far you can go when you see our people doing these things that you didn’t think you could do,” noted Vieney.

Vieney, Montes, and Bryant have teamed up to plan the next NEPA’s Annual Black Owned Business Expo. It’s happening the last weekend of August at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

“Last year was one day and we had 73 vendors so I’m hoping to double the vendor amount being that we have two days now so quite a bit of growth.” added Montes.

Click Here to Learn More about the Black Business Expo