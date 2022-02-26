Meet Mayor Derek Slaughter

WBRE/WYOU) Mayor Derek Slaughter was elected in 2020 and is the city’s first mayor of color. WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Eyewitness News Reporter Jazzmyn Allen has more from Mayor Slaughter about his professional journey and what inspired him to run for mayor.

In 2020 the city of Williamsport welcomed their first-ever black mayor and democrat in nearly 30 years, Derek Slaughter.

“I was very grateful that the citizens and the voters of Williamsport you know put their trust in me to lead the city forward. And it’s my goal to continue to live up to the trust they put in me.” Said, Mayor Slaughter

Before taking his seat, Mayor Slaughter taught math at Williamsport Area High School And Penn Tech. He also coached girls’ basketball.

Seeing some of the city’s basketball courts in need of repairs, he decided to try to make a difference in his community and run for a seat on the city council.

“During my time on city council, I really enjoyed it and I thought I could make a greater impact in the city as mayor, decided to run for mayor, and here I am.”

But he’s had a set of challenges. Slaughter came into office right before covid-19 hit

“The first 2 years we had the pandemic, and you know we’ve had a lot of challenges that came along with that. We obviously had an investigation that is still ongoing. You know in spite of all that we’ve got a lot accomplished” noted Mayor Slaughter.

Those accomplishments include several recreational and public safety projects.

Relocating city hall and the police department after complications with mold and water posed problems.

He stresses positive representation matters and Mayor Slaughter hopes to see more kids of color going after their goals.

Mayor Slaughter stressed “Another part of this job I think that is very rewarding is to be able to just motivate and encourage folks to chase their dreams literally and help them hopefully come to fruition.