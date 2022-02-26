LLWS: Anderson Little League 1971

(WBRE/WYOU_) Coming up in late summer South Williamsport will be hosting the 75th edition of the little league world series. Fifty years ago, Anderson Little League from Gary, Indiana made it to the championship game. Little League’s Creative Department recently made a video about that team-an an all ‘black’ member team.

The award-winning video features former major-leaguer Lloyd McClendon, who was a twelve-year-old Phenom in that 1971 world series. WBRE WYOU Photojournalist Joseph Butash has more how years later- The team is marking a place in Black History In South Williamsport

“We were lucky enough to find out in October that we won the ISHY award (International Sports Heritage Association). And we’re thrilled to be able to kind of celebrate that.” Boasted Adam Thompson, World of Little League Museum Director.

The 1971 team is the first all-African American team to play in the Little League World Series.

Little League was invented in 1939, held its first world series in 1947. The Anderson little league from Gary, Indiana made it to the championship in 1971. –

Thompson noted “Even then they were ballplayers. It’s how they kinda looked at it. And I think it was years later for them, where they really started to realize. Oh, this is a big deal. Particularly for people in their community.”

Joe Butash recently spoke with Lloyd McClendon, former major leaguer & member of the 1971 all “black member” Little League All-Star Team.

“Well, you know it was only fifty years ago (laughs). I’m getting a little absent-minded now, so…, But obviously, it was a great experience so. We had a lot of fun obviously; we were a pretty good team. You realize the impact of what you did, and the impact you had on the country. Because people fifty years later still talking about it. So obviously at the time, being twelve years old, you know, we’re just playing baseball and having fun. We had no idea of the social impact, really the economic impact for my region. Putting Gary on the map. It was pretty exciting.” McClendon noted.

“The look” of the Anderson little league team was nothing different to young ballplayers” added McClendon. “Being an all-black team, which from an all-black town was not unusual for twelve-year-old kids.”

He noted “Most of us hadn’t been past 25th avenue in Gary, Indiana, so let alone, Williamsport, Pennsylvania. And to arrive in Williamsport and see that field Howard J. Lamade Stadium, for the first time. Is just a sight that you’ll never forget”.

McClendon earned the moniker ‘Legendary Lloyd’ during his Little League World Series appearance for his exploits which included five consecutive home runs. –

After his little league career -McClendon made it to major league baseball – playing for several teams and managing as well.

“He is one of the players that really just stands out. He’s probably one of the most dominant players that ever played in the Little League World Series,” said Thompson

McClendon tells Eyewitness News he credits his success at the major league level as a manager, coach, and player, to lessons learned playing little league baseball. And of course, participating in the Little League World Series In 1971.

He was pitching the championship game and was taken out.

He reflected “When I came out of that game. My coach, my dad were right there. And they told me that they were very proud of me, you know, you did the best that you could do. And don’t hang your head. We’re very proud of you. Sometimes when you lose, you win, and that stuck with me the rest of my life”.

Thompson added “Even one small aspect that he learned was how to lose. They lost the game, but he learned out to do that. He learned how to do that with grace. And being able to take what he learned from losing and apply it to his (MLB) career.

McClendon summed it up this way “I lived it. I experienced it. And thank God I had a dad that understood what was important in life. And a coach that understood what was important. And winning a little league baseball game wasn’t everything, you know. It would have been great. And as my coach told us, we were the champions of 99.9 percent of the world, you know (laughs).”

He added “We didn’t know the social impact that we were having at that time. But looking back now you realize what you did was pretty special.”

Lloyd batted 1.000—that’s right a thousand!!!! Hit five consecutive home runs for the Anderson Little League, being intentionally walked in all his other at-bats that’s ten intentional walks! He tells us the problem with youth sports today is parents live their childhood through their kids. Lloyd was enshrined into the Little League Hall Of Excellence in 2006.

