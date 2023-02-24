LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some students in the area had the rare opportunity to hear living history.

Minnijean Brown-Trickey was one of the Little Rock Nine, students who dared to challenge public school segregation, and helped integrate Little Rock Central High School in the 1950’s.

She was the keynote speaker for Martin Luther King Day celebration at Penn State Scranton.

The year when nine Black teenagers would change the course of history.

The eyes of the world were on the Little Rock Nine. The nine students bravely decided to attend an all-white school in Arkansas, during a time in history when schools in some parts of the nation were still segregated.

“September 3rd. Governor Orval Faubus surrounded Little Rock Central High School with Arkansas National Guard,” recalled Brown-Trickey.

The governor’s order to block the students from entering the school could not keep these teens from making a difference. Brown-Trickey travelled to Scranton to share her story with younger generations.

Brown-Trickey relives the threats, terror, and riots she and her peers endured for wanting a quality education.

“And from that mob, at the age of 15, I watched those people and I said one, ‘There will never be any person who can persuade me to be like that,” said Brown-Trickey

Brown-Trickey now dedicates her time to educating young minds and helping them understand that they, just like the Little Rock Nine, are the future.

“So much of social change in this country was done by young people and if nobody’s telling them that, I’m telling them that,” stated Brown-Trickey.

As an important figure in our nation’s history, she wants to challenge the younger generation to learn, ask questions, and speak up.

“Sometimes we stand by and say nothing. We can’t do that, cause all these things hurt all of us,” described Brown-Trickey.

She believes her life experiences and challenges can help to inspire others.

“I have all these images as a beautiful young girl at 15 whose image went around the world. And now in this body, an elder, I come with both those perspectives,” said Brown-Trickey.

For Brown-Trickey, she believes her dedication in sharing her story and her beliefs circle back to making the future a better place for everyone.

“My life has been amazing. And I want everyone to feel that kind of energy and excitement about making the world a beautiful place,” stated Brown-Trickey.