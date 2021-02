(WBRE/WYOU- TV) Of all the great baseball players who’ve played in the Scranton area– many experts would say the greatest of them all, never played in the major leagues.

His name is Leon Day a devastating right-handed Hall Of Fame Pitcher whose story is as celebrated as it is sad a monumental talent who never got to see “the show” because of the color of his skin. Eyewitness News Anchor Nick Toma has his story.

