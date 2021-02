(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The campus of Bucknell University nestled in Lewisburg, Union County, prides itself on being a campus of diversity and inclusion.

Edward Mcknight Brawley, the school’s first African American student, graduated from Bucknell in 1875.

Eyewitness News Reporter Sean Coffey Tell us how his legacy lives on in 2021.

Learn more about Bucknell University and Edward McKnight Brawley. Click Here