Faith Lane’s “Faith”

(WBRE/WYOU) Many of our viewers know Faith Lane from her visits to bake something sweet in the pa live kitchen.

Faith’s journey in life did not start out very sweet. In fact, she relied on her faith in God to lead her to a better life. Now she opens her home and heart to young adults for weekly bible study.

Eyewitness News Reporter Chris Bohinski stopped by and learned more about Faith’s Faith.

“I’m just grateful that they choose to come here. They can choose to go anywhere else. You know what I mean? But they’re here. And that’s a good thing.” Said Faith.

Once a week after school, Substitute Teacher Faith Lane cooks a meal for her children and their friends.

They aren’t here to talk about football or TikTok or the latest viral craze – they are here to talk about God.

The group, led by Braylon Evans, is a safe space for teens. Their invitation to discuss anything that is on their mind mirrors the love Jesus has for all.

“If we take that same approach by being kind and gentle and loving toward others, as Jesus was towards us, then it won’t push anybody away. It will just draw them in. It will attract them in.” Evans told us.

“It happened in this house. And so I spoke to them about them being like a better person, to trying harder.” Said Faith

And being a product of their mother’s love… Faith says “They came downstairs and went to the bible and started doing bible study. From there it grew. People came.”

Jamory Lane-Lee // Bible Study Co-Founder, explained “A lot of people that are broken, a lot of people that are hurt. And a lot of young kids that are wandering, don’t know where to go. They go to drugs, you know money, sex, whatever they can get their hands on to make them feel something for a moment. To make that pain feel like it’s not there, and God can take all that away in a swoop.”

“There’s no prayer in schools. That’s sad to me. Those kids need a strong foundation.” Faith noted.

“If somebody thinks that they’re alone, they’re probably not. Most likely they’re not alone. Because I’ve been through a lot of stuff and I feel like I can relate to people. So I like to share my story.” said Lisa Ullman, Bible Study participant.

“I was one of those kids one day. That was me one day and no one like took time out for me. So I give what I didn’t get. Yeah, from my heart and I give snacks too.” said Faith.

Although faith stays out of the dining room during the three-hour bible studies, she is always praying.

“That’s my prayer every morning. God makes me effective because it’s not about me, it’s about them. To impact them, to change their hearts and minds, just to motivate them. I might be only a sub, but I can still make a change in them.

And that’s Faith’s Faith.