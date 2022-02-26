Conversation and Food for the Soul

(WBRE/WYOU) The Wilkes-Barre N-A- A-C- P welcomed a new president last year. It has been a busy first year for Jimel Calliste and His Team – working to bring the community together. 28/22 Eyewitness News Nicole Rogers met with members of the local branch in our PA LIVE kitchen to talk about the importance of the organization in our community– and food that’s good for the soul.

Chicken and waffles. Just one of the dishes Jimel Calliste is known for as a guest chef at M.R. Lounge, a Wilkes-Barre area restaurant known for its southern cooking

“It’s good for the soul, that’s why it’s called soul food,” Calliste told us.

And that isn’t all he’s known for. Calliste is the President Of The Wilkes-Barre NAACP, the youngest person to ever hold the position.

“The NAACP has been here since 1930, so almost 100 years. So, if an organization like the NAACP can thrive in an area like this, which only means that is has been accepting” said Calliste.

To show that community spirit he teams up with NEPA M-R Lounge weekly for a “Sunday Brunch” full of comfort foods and everyone is invited

“Seeing the different cultures and how we sat around the table on Sundays and make a meal and how everybody had a part to play in the preparation of the meal–for me, it was pretty good”, noted Calliste.

“It’s a comfort, especially for African Americans. It’s a comfort. To be able to have the cuisine that they’re used to, and it’s cooked in a commercial environment.” said Melissa Rivers, Owner of NEPA MR Lounge.

Melissa Rivers is also the third vice president of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP.

She is also the proud owner of NEPA M-R Lounge. She says homegrown cooking is a top priority. “I’ve incorporated that into my restaurant, so you really understand what soul food is.”

Her family recipes come straight from the heart of Alabama and generations of struggles and perseverance.

“For my grandmother, forget it. She struggled for her piece of land. For my mother, she was seeing what was wrong and was in that struggle of, ‘how do I get out of this?” So that was good for me to even have the confidence to do what I’m doing today.” noted Rivers.

Both Rivers and Calliste say Black History Month is a time to not only look at the progress that has been made but to have conversations about where we go from here.

Calliste summed it up this way, “I celebrate Black History every day of the year, but more so in February. There’s a lot of programming and different things going on. Black History Month to me is just a month-long celebration of how far we’ve come and how much further we have to go.”

