WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — February is Black History Month and local historians are working to honor a local man who played a significant role in black history.

Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery contains the grave sites of several brave black soldiers who served during the Civil War.

Their graves are adorned with markers and flags.

Buried right next to them is a man named Henry Brown who was not a soldier.

Brown was a free Black man in the 19th century, a Wilkes-Barre businessman who, in secret, served as a conductor of the Underground Railroad.

“Most of the leaders of the Underground Railroad were White. But this is a Black leader, a local Wilkes-Barre Black leader,” said Tony Brooks, Director of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society.

Brown helped southern slaves find their freedom at Points North.

He and other Underground Railroad conductors endured great risk in the years before slavery was abolished in 1865.

“They were breaking the present law then but to them, they had a higher moral ground to advocate for the freedom of slaves,” said Brooks.

Brown would travel in a covered wagon and transport runaway slaves from a pickup point in Harrisburg.

He’d harbor them in the cellar of his home that no longer exists on East Northampton Street near Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

That revelation came about in a book called African-Americans in the Wyoming Valley, 1778-1990. It was written by Emerson Irving Moss, the uncle of Constance Wynn.

“Everything that he’s written in here came from some human being who lived in Wilkes-Barre,” said Constance Wynn from Wilkes-Barre.

While she grew up hearing the stories about slavery, Wynn never heard Henry Brown was buried in Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery and his grave had no marker.

“I said you have got to be kidding me,” said Wynn.

Kathleen Smith broke that news to her.

As regent of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, she became a cemetery sleuth of sorts to track down the plot number of where Brown was buried.

“The DAR is about historic education, preservation and patriotism and this falls right under historic preservation. It doesn’t necessarily just mean American Revolution. Anything with history we’re happy to help with,” said Kathleen Smith, Regent for the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

It’s not known if Henry Brown ever had a grave marker. But when Brooks, Wynn, Smith and others determined there was no marker there, they decided that had to change.

So, for starters, they put flowers and a solar light at the cemetery plot so it would be easy to find.

Then they came up with a design for the grave marker which depicts a covered carriage driver and explains Brown’s role in the Underground Railroad.

“I cried. I cried when I first saw it,” said Wynn.

Wynn’s group, Rediscovering Ancestry through Culture and Education, or R.A.C.E., made a contribution to purchase the grave marker.

A tribute she and others consider long overdue for a man who risked so much for the sake of others who shared the color of his skin.

“I mean if he were here I would gladly shake his hand and thank him profusely but it was all done in secret. It was all hiding,” said Smith.

The marker will be placed at Brown’s grave site this summer to mark the anniversary of his passing.

“It’s just such a wonderful feeling to know that a human being who risked his life and the lives of the people that he was taking will be honored so lovely. I hope he’s looking down on us that day,” said Wynn.

Eyewitness News invites you to a special presentation honoring Black History and sharing those stories.