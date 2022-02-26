A Community Blessing: Pastor Reeves

(WBRE/WYOU) As part of our Black History Month celebration, we are taking a look at local people who have made a special impact on their communities. A Lycoming County Pastor has a unique way of connecting with residents. WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Eyewitness News Reporter Jazzmyn Allen tells us more about his experiences in the church and how his church spreads positivity throughout different neighborhoods.

Marwin Reeves has been an important member of Williamsport’s community for years.

Over a decade ago he changed career paths and followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming the Pastor Of Christ Community Worship Center. A move that is making a difference in people’s lives and the community he serves.

Pastor Marwin Reeves, explains “Of course, I’ve made enough excuses, but now the resolve to be present and accounted for is where I’ve settled to be.”

Pastor Reeves worked at the penitentiary in Lewisburg for more than 17 years. But felt the need for something more – he says he was called to preach the word of God.

“I’m really appreciative of my time with the bureau but I’m also appreciative of my calling” the Pastor noted.

He has found unique ways to connect with the community.

Twice a month during warmer weather Pastor Reeves and members of his church take a prayer walk throughout the city.

Along the way, they pray, and share words of encouragement to anyone passing by. Their outreach doesn’t end there; they also help keep their community clean- by tidying up and picking up litter along the way.

“It’s not just prayer walking, it involves our food pantry, and individuals within maybe a 4 block radius (north, south, east, and west) that can engage a church in the city” added Pastor Reeves.

There aren’t many black pastors in the surrounding area which is why Pastor Reeves believe having positive representation is crucial.

He told Eyewitness News, “We have a call to sew into that some way. Civilly, spiritually, financially in order to make a difference in those that we serve here”.

This year the church members plan on continuing to connect with youth at several local schools and colleges.

“If we can do that, I believe that we can become instrumental in impacting the next generation,” said Pastor Reeves.