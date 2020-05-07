Wolf signs executive order protecting Pennsylvanians from foreclosures and evictions

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced an executive order that extends the protection of Pennsylvanians from foreclosures or evictions through July 10.

The new order extends the previous Pennsylvania Supreme Court order, which closed court eviction proceedings, for another 60 days.

Governor Wolf released the following statement to Eyewitness News, “Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward.”

State officials recommend that you contact your landlord or mortgage servicer if you are struggling to pay your rent at this time.

For a list of renter’s rights and responsibilities click here.