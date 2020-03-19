Wolf Administration orders closure of non-life sustaining businesses

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Governor Tom Wolf ordered all non-life sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8:00 P.M. March 19 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Enforcement actions against businesses that do not close physical locations will begin at 12:01 A.M. March 21.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” said Gov. Wolf.

“This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

Failure to comply with these requirements will result in enforcement action that could include citations, fines, or license suspensions.