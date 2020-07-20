Wilkes-Barre YMCA reopens after COVID-19 case in Child Care Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre YMCA has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in the Child Care Center.

In a release, Executive Director Jim Thomas said the YMCA was made aware of the case on Wednesday after which the center was closed. Thomas added that the PA Department of Health and the CDC have been notified and safety protocols were implemented.

“The individual has been removed from the center and [is] being quarantined for a minimum of two weeks,” Thomas wrote. “All individuals who have had close contact to the confirmed case have been notified and are quarantining for a minimum of two weeks.”

The YMCA was closed for the rest of the week and has since reopened on Monday. During the closure, Thomas says the center was cleaned including all frequently touched surfaces like door knobs, hand rails and toys.