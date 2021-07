WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic is being held by the Wilkes-Barre Health Department and is on the Square at the Farmer’s Market.





Moderna vaccine shots are available to those ages 18 and over.

Individuals who get their vaccine during the event will receive a $15 voucher to buy produce from the Farmer’s Market.