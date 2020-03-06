Wilkes-Barre announces proactive approach amid coronavirus fears

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The city of Wilkes-Barre announced Friday a proactive approach amid growing coronavirus fears.

No cases have been confirmed in Luzerne County but one patient in Wayne County is presumed positive for the novel virus as well as one other in Delaware County.

Mayor George Brown says the risk to the public remains low in the area. As a preventative measure, the city posted pamphlets including simple instructions on how to avoid viruses like the COVID-19 online.

During a press conference, the mayor said the city health department has been in contact with state and national organizations in preparation. First responders have gone through additional training for virus prevention.

The city and school district will be presenting educational programs featuring virus prevention mascot Healthy Bear.

Reporter Kevin Hayes will have more on the city’s approach on Eyewitness News at 11 pm.