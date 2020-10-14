Wayne Memorial Hospital moving COVID-19 testing from the fairgrounds to the hospital

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wayne Memorial Hospital is moving their COVID-19 testing from the Wayne County Fairgrounds to the hospital at 601 Park Street, Honesdale.

The decision to move the testing precedes the onset of winter and lack of sufficient long-term heating in the testing mobile van.

Testing at the fairgrounds will stop after Friday, Oct. 16 and will resume on Monday, Oct. 19 at the hospital.

According to Wayne Memorial Hospital’s press release, details regarding hours will be released soon.