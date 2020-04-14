Visiting the hospital in the era of COVID-19

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. According to a new study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, a widely used software program that helps guide care for millions of patients is flawed by unintentional racial bias. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Tuesday, Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Ron Strony, co-chair of emergency medicine for the Geisinger Medicine Institute about what people should know if they have a non-COVID-19 related emergency.

He says if a person feels like they have a minor illness or injury, they should reach out to their primary healthcare physicians first. If they feel as though they have an urgent situation, they should either call their primary healthcare physician or go to an urgent care facility. But, he says, if a person feels like it is a true emergent situation they should go to a hospital emergency room.

There they will be screened for COVID-19. If a person screens negative, they will be asked to put on a mask and be put into an appropriate room.

If a person has a life-threatening emergency, like a heart attack or stroke, they could be put in a different room or location, staff may have different apparel, and movements throughout departments may be different.

Nurses in emergency departments are cohorted to take care of patients with air-borne precautions, and those nurses are not dispersed to care for other patients unless absolutely necessary.

