Vaccinate NEPA: More vaccines coming to Pike and Wayne Counties after county level advocacy

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There will be an increase in the amount of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Pike and Wayne Counties, as a result of county advocacy from Pike County commissioners, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Senator Lisa Baker.

The Department of Health tells county officials an increased allocation of the vaccine will be coming to Wayne Memorial Health System for distribution in Pike and Wayne counties. Wayne Memorial Health System will soon release a specific distribution plan.

County officials say Pike and Wayne Counties have been underserved when its comes to vaccine distribution. A meeting took place on March 3rd and officials created a workable solution to better serve local residents who qualify for and want to receive a vaccine.

“We are grateful that the state has heard and responded to our requests, and we thank Senator Baker and Wayne Memorial Health System for their partnership, which is helping to create more equitable distribution of the vaccine in our area. We look forward to continued efforts in this direction,” say the Pike County Commissioners.