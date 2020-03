SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The University of Scranton has announced that it is temporarily suspending in person instruction amid coronavirus fears.

On Wednesday, officials from the university announced that classes will now take place remotely, beginning on Monday, March 30. Remote instruction will continue until the end of Easter Break.

The University aims to resume on campus classes on April 14.

Visit the University of Scranton website for the latest information.