Tracking vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the Pennsylvania government races to meet demand for COVID-19 vaccines, a phased rollout plan is in effect.

Currently, the commonwealth is providing both, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines which have been approved for emergency use in the United States. Each vaccine requires two doses, spread three to four weeks apart. The doses are currently being shipped to hospitals across the state which then provide the vaccinations following the phased approach.

An interim plan published by the Pennsylvania Department of Health breaks down the rollout into three phases, beginning with Phase 1A which focuses on vaccinating those most vulnerable to the virus and ending with Phase 3 when supply of the vaccine would meet demand enough to provide it to the general public.

During Phase 1A, the Department of Health is prioritizing long term care facilities and those that work inside of them. During Phase 1B, the vaccine will be available to a broader range of first reponders and critical personnel including teachers and police as well as those with life threatening conditions such as cancer.

Phase 2 of the rollout includes more members of the general public such as those with essential jobs and other underlying health conditions. Phase 3 is when the vaccine will become available to everyone and likely accessible at a pharmacy.

Vaccination rollout also depends on county. See the chart below to check the number of vaccinations in each area.