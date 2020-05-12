Taylor gym cited for reopening against Governor Wolf’s order

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A gym in Taylor opened its doors to the public Monday, against Governor Wolf’s orders to keep non-life sustaining businesses in ‘red phase’ counties closed. The gym is now facing some push back from local authorities.

Owners of 10X Fitness in Taylor have received citations for opening their gym this week without a waiver to remain open from Governor Wolf’s office. Under Governor Wolf’s orders, gyms cannot open in counties in the red phase, but can open in the green phase.

Daniel Cronauer, the co-owner of 10X Fitness exclaims, “which could be like August or September, which really isn’t reasonable. I think gyms maybe we’re not essential but we are essential to some people.”

Cronauer says he opened the gym to help people with their mental and physical health during this difficult time.

“For some of these people coming, yesterday we heard some stories, suffering from addiction right? A lady who went through divorce and feels isolated in quarantine. She just wanted to feel normal again,” says Cronauer.

The gym co-owner says he received citations from the Taylor Police Department. He says he’s received two on Monday, the day he opened the gym, and two on Tuesday.

Chief Stephen Derenick, of the Taylor Police Department, says the owners of the gym violated two codes.

Chief Derenick tells Eyewitness News, “one’s an administrative code, one’s a public safety code.”

Derenick says the owners of the gym were given a verbal warning before receiving the citations. He says Cronauer will have to appear in front of magisterial district justice George Seig, and make their plea.

Chief Derenick says, “if they plead not guilty to the citation, a hearing will be set up in front of the district justice.”

Cronauer tells us, “it makes things harder. Especially with the governor and especially with the governor announcing with the possible ramifications, definitely concerned about that, nervous.”

We asked Cronauer if he plans to open 10X Fitness again on Wednesday, he says he is keeping all his options open.