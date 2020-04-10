Street Cleaning Concerns in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Local towns are planning some spring cleaning. Some neighbors in Kingston woke up to warnings on their windshields.

Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors and police about plans for street sweeping in the middle of the coronavirus shutdown

Breandan Angley, a resident of Kingston said “I did not expect it. I woke up and i woke up with the sound of the truck and I was like ‘oh crap they’re doing it already?'”

Street sweeping has started in Kingston. Neighbors like Breandan Angley who didn’t move their cars found a white slip of paper on their windshield.

Angley read the “it says warning heed street cleaning signs. The program will start next week. This vehicle will be tagged if in violation after that date.”

Angley says he’s glad the streets are being cleaned but he was surprised that the police department still planned to enforce the ordinance with so many people ordered to stay at home during the pandemic.

Angley also says, “they should definitely give you some time. You know this is a global pandemic so the town should at least abide by the global laws right now. They should give a little leeway until this goes away”

In a statement, Chief Richard Kotchik of the Kingston Police Department said “the municipality takes great pride in keeping its streets clean and street cleaning is an essential public service and necessary for compliance with the municipality’s MS4 (storm water management) Permit”.

He continues to say that at this time there have not been any tickets issued for street cleaning violations and the annual street cleaning program will continue.

The statement also says that the municpality will continue to issue warnings for an undetermined amount of time, and for compliance purposes, it will not announce when the warning period will end.