Self-employed can file for backdated unemployment assistance benefits

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jerry Oleksiak, eligible self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors can now file backdated claims in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website.

Those considered self-employed along with others, are not normally considered for regular unemployment compensation, but under the PUA system, you can file for previous weeks of unemployment.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry says they launched the first stage of the PUA on April 18, 2020 and now have more then 174,000 claims filed.

They also say that the maximum weekly PUA benefit rate is $572, but after your first payment in PUA, you automatically qualify for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation which pays an extra $600 per week.

For more information and to start filing claims, you can directly apply on the Website.