The plan for reopening Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Some areas of Pennsylvania may begin re-opening on May 8th, Governor Tom Wolf announced.

Wolf has also announced the statewide re-opening of golf courses, marinas and privately-owned campgrounds on May 1st. Governor Wolf’s office has also clarified that construction will be able to resume under tight restrictions starting May 1, not May 8 as previously released. Online auto-sales and drive-up liquor sales at participating locations have resumed.

County-by-county breakdown

The plan for reopening the commonwealth is categorized into three phases: red, yellow and green. These phases will be based on conditions in a county or region using metrics from the Department of Health and a data tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University.

The administration is first studying conditions in the north central and northwestern regions of the state including Tioga County. Currently, the entire state is considered to be in the ‘red’ phase but those regions may be able to move into the ‘yellow’ phase starting on May 8th.

Current phases for Northeast and Central Pennsylvania counties as of 4/29.

Dates for the re-opening of other regions of Pennsylvania have not yet been announced. Eyewitness News will continue to monitor each local county and region’s progress toward reopening. Check back here for updates.

What the phases mean

Areas in the red phase will remain under stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions. Travel is only allowed for life-sustaining reasons, schools and most child care facilities remain closed for in-person instruction, only life-sustaining businesses may open for customers, and restaurants are carry-out or delivery only.

The yellow phase lifts stay at home restrictions and allows for in-person retail. However indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities such as gyms and spas as well as all entertainment businesses such as casinos and theaters will remain closed. Restaurants and bars must also operate with take-out and delivery only.

The green phase lifts aggressive mitigation orders, but only after a region has maintained an average of less than 50 COVID-19 patients per 100,000 people over a two-week period. Everyone living in a region under the green phase must still follow CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines. All businesses must also follow CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines.

In order to be considered by the state to be allowed to re-open, a county must have confirmed fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the course of 14 days. Below is a map of the counties that have achieved this threshold (highlighted in lighter blue).

Achieving the threshold by itself is not enough to determine the eligibility of a county to reopen. Other metrics, including hospital capacity are also taken into consideration.

“An assessment will determine if the target goal has been met. The administration will work closely with county and local governments to enable the communities to reopen and transition back to work,” Maggi Mumma, a spokesperson with the PA Department of Health Press Office told Eyewitness News in a written statement. “The target data goal is not the only metric to be met before reopening a region.”

Other metrics include

The county having enough testing available for individuals with symptoms and target populations such as those at high risk, health care personnel and first responders.

Robust case investigation and contact tracing infrastructure in place to facilitate early identification of cluster outbreaks and to issue proper isolation and quarantine orders.

Identification of an area’s high-risk settings including correctional institutions, personal care homes, skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and assurance that facilities have adequate safeguards in place such as staff training, employee screening, visitor procedures and screening and adequate supplies of PPE to support continued operations.

Click here to read Pennsylvania’s full plan.