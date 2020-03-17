Psychiatrist gives advice to young athletes suddenly without the sports they love

Less than a week ago, local athletes were competing all across our area. Now, just like that, there are no sports being contested. Championship runs were abruptly stopped, and the spring season has barely gotten off the ground.

In these unprecedented times, athletes ranging from professional to high school may be trying to figure out how to deal with the sudden loss of the sports they love. Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Matthew Berger, MD, a psychiatrist based in Moosic and asked him about how athletes can cope with this situation.

“You’ve got to find something else to fill that void so you don’t feel that sense of loss,” Dr. Berger said. “Talk about it with your peers. If you’re on a basketball team, there are 11 other guys who are going through the same thing. Interact.”

Dr. Berger also has a message for parents of young athletes who can help them get through these difficult times.

“You can still get out there, still shoot hoops with your son, go for a run,” Dr. Berger said. “There are things you can do to allow that athleticism to go on. I think it’s important for the parent to help facilitate — ‘let’s do something else tonight.'”

With most major leagues not expected to resume play until at least May, it’s likely we won’t return to a normal sports calendar for about two months at a minimum.