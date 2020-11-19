Pennsylvania Department of Education latest recommendations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A surge in novel coronavirus cases across the commonwealth has resulted in updated guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Weekly reports from the department list most of the state’s 67 counties as having “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19 leading to fully remote learning models to be recommended.

As of November 13, Cameron, Forest and Sullivan counties were the only three counties with “low” community transmission. Warren, Susquehanna, Pike and Wayne counties are the only four with “moderate” transmission of the virus.

What do the levels of transmission mean?

The Department of Education determines levels of community transmission in each county based on the incidence rate of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. The measurements are based on calculations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and help determine recommendations for local school districts.

Level of Community Transmission in the County Incidence Rate per 100,000 Residents (Most Recent 7 Days) AND/OR PCR Percent Positivity (Most Recent 7 Days) Recommended Instructional Models Low <10 ​AND <5% Full in-person Model OR Blended Learning Model Moderate 10 to <100 OR 5% to <10% Blended Learning Model OR Full Remote Learning Model Substantial ≥100 ​OR ≥10% Full Remote Learning Model Source: Pennsylvania Department of Education

Schools are recommended to change their instruction model if the transmission level in their county remains the same for two weeks. For example, if a county is considered to ‘substantial’ community spread, it is not necessary that all districts within that county will move to full remote learning. Instead, those districts should watch the transmission table and community with the department to determine their best course of action.

Level of Community Transfer Table Updated 11/13/2020