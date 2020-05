MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Parents who routinely pick up lunches for their kids at Minersville Elementary received an extra treat today.

Teachers and school staff volunteered to put together care packages as a send-off for the summer.

Those packages included everything from masks and hand sanitizers to sunscreen and bug spray. They also had summer games and toys to keep them entertained.

The school had over 100 bags to give out for families thanks to donations.