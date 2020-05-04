Martz Trailways to resume service to New York City and Philly starting May 11th

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to a release from Martz Trailways, the company will resume trips into New York City and Philadelphia starting May 11th.

Scott Henry, the owner of Martz, says the company’s focus is on those who work in the city and return each night.

Many of those commuters are essential workers such as first responders and healthcare workers.

Henry says they will also have an aggressive state of the art sanitization plan to keep passengers and the public safe.









The updated schedule can be found on their website by Clicking Here.

