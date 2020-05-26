Luzerne County gym opens despite state warnings

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Despite Luzerne County moving into the ‘yellow phase’ in a few short days, Danko’s All American Fitness reopened Tuesday.

Eyewitness News spoke with Larry Danko, the owner of the gym.

He says the gym is under the category of a non-essential business, which are to remain closed under the governor’s orders, but tells us it is essential to some people. He says he also needs his business.

Danko is aware there could be some push back, but says even if he does get cited, he will still remain open.

We’ll have the full story at 5pm on Eyewitness News.