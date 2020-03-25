Local pizzeria offers food for those in need

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are falling on hard times; many have lost their jobs or are finding themselves in financial hardship.

Armetta’s Pizzeria and Pub along Route 848 near Gibson is takeout and delivery only, this as Governor Tom Wolf ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to close.

“It’s very concerning because we don’t know how long it’s going on for, you know, this could be going on for, they’re talking until July, August, you know, so it could go on for quite some time,” said Salvatore Armetta, co-owner, Armetta’s Pizzeria and Pub.

Many people in the hospitality, restaurant, beauty, and other industries are hurting in Susquehanna County and beyond, so, the business owner duo is trying to help.

“My wife and I discussed it and we said you know, what we can give away 10 or 15 or 20 pizza’s a day and it would be fine,” said Salvatore Armetta.

Salvatore and Katherine Armetta are now serving up some help for those who have been laid off or feeling serious financial stress from the coronavirus outbreak.

“We figured the least we could do is not let them worry about food and provide them a free pizza or a meal for their family so they don’t have to worry about that,” said Katherine Armetta, co-owner, Armetta’s Pizzeria and Pub.

Since starting the initiative on Sunday, an unexpected twist happened, people from the community have decided to prepay for pizzas, making it a community initiative.

The restaurant posted a warm thanks to its Facebook page, people responded, how they can donate?

“We were very shocked and we are very, very grateful for people that they can afford to buy people food,” said Katherine.

“So it’s just been incredible what the community support has been it’s been amazing,” said Salvatore.

If you are able to donate for a prepaid pizza, all you have to do is give them a call at (570) 586-5492, or stop in. That money will be put aside for somebody in need.

Armetta’s Pizzeria and Pub owners tell Eyewitness News they will be handing out pizzas until people are back to work and are more financially stable.