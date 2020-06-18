Local fire company’s annual bazaar going green

MCADOO, SCHUYLKIL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Green means go and in Schuylkill county, the McAdoo Fire Company is thankful for that because most of their funding comes from events like their annual bazaar.

“It’s huge for us,” said McAdoo Fire Company’s Gary Perna. “We rely on donations to keep the fire company going.”

Working an all volunteer company takes a lot of time, effort and sacrifice. Something the men and women of McAdoo give in spades.

“As much as we rely on the community,” he noted. “The community relies on us and that’s the big thing.”

To keep that relationship going the fire company needs fundraisers. Over the last three months? Those have been crippled by restrictions.

“During our lenten food sale we had to cut back dramatically,” said McAdoo Fire Company Chief Robert Leshko. “Our sale probably dropped anywhere from 50-60%.”

With many parts of the bazaar initially cancelled or scaled back, McAdoo hit the jackpot with going green.

“Green phase was where we needed to be just because of the amount of people,” he said. “We’re now going from being able to only have a gathering of 25 to 250.”

Expecting waves of community support, Chief Leshko calls it a win-win for the company and community, alike.

“There’s only so many board games or so much you want to talk to your family about,” noted Leshko. “I think this is going to be a great opportunity for people to get back out and start getting some normalcy back in their lives.”

Being sure to throw the large event safely.

“We’re going to recommend that people wear masks,” he added. “We’re going to recommend the social distancing and we have signs up for all of that kind of stuff.”

While bringing a community together again for a cause.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to get out,” said Perna. “Getting some great food and to see everyone again.”



“Always remember to get out and support your local fire company,” added Leshko.