Little kids making a big difference in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Local kids are stepping up to help our medical workers on the front line.

“I putting the pins in the masks…”

Eight year old Anya Wheeler helped make this mask with the help of her sister Raine Couri and their friend, Emika Dotter.

“They’re helping to stop the spread of the virus so we should help them any way that we can.”

The girls made these fabric masks to donate to local healthcare workers.

“I like that it wasn’t too hard and that I could get a lot done.” Couri said.

Each one of the girls had a different job. Couri cut the fabic.

“It was quite easy and I’m also doing it for other people so I have a goal.”

And Dotter ironed the fabric out.

The girls made two types of masks, about 60 total.

“Be careful with what you are doing and don’t get the virus.” Wheeler said.

The girl’s cousin, aidan berger also stepped up to make these straps with his 3d printer. Helping alleviate pressure from the plastic bands.

Aidan berger”It’s going to be way more comfortable to wear with their masks and it’s going to be safer.”

The girls also made nearly 20 of these bottles of hand sanitizer and a card to go along with the masks for healthcare workers.

Using teamwork to help health care workers get through this pandemic.

All of the kids say they want to make even more supplies for healthcare workers.