LCCC announces modified classes, suspended travel and events

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County Community College has modified classes and the suspended all student and staff travel until further notice.

“Due to the concern and to minimize the risk to our students, faculty, and staff, the College is modifying the delivery of face-to-face instruction as of Thursday, March 12, at 9:00 pm,” college President Thomas P. Leary wrote in a release. “Please do not report to your regularly scheduled face-to-face classes beginning Friday, March 13.”

According to the release, the main campus and centers in Berwick, Hazleton, Pittston, Scranton, Shamokin, Wilkes-Barre and Watsontown will remain open for all students and college services. Internships and health clinics at external facilities will also be allowed to continue.

Modified classes will begin on March 19 and will continue until further notice.

