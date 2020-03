<>

Golf courses in fact fall under Governor Tom Wolf’s “non-essential” list. That means Monday may have been the last day for local golfers to get out to area courses.

Blue Ridge Trail was bustling with activity on Monday in Mountain Top. General manager Duane Schell said the club is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while area golfers, once enthusiastic about the mild winter, are now concerned for the immediate future.