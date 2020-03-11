Keystone College extends spring break due to coronavirus concerns

LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Press Release The entire nation has been impacted by ongoing public health issues surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). At Keystone College, we have been closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and have been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to make the best decisions concerning the health and well-being of the Keystone community. As a result, we have made important decisions we have made in our ongoing efforts to keep our college community as safe as possible. It is important to note that, as of today, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Keystone College.

Currently, Keystone College is on Spring Break and classes had been scheduled to resume on Monday, March 16, 2020. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to extend Spring Break for one extra week, with classes now scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23, 2020.

· Residence halls will remain closed until Sunday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. Resident students with questions or extenuating individual circumstances should contact the Office of Residence Life, (570) 945-8271, or e-mail Carlyle Hicks, Director of Residence Life, at Carlyle.hicks@keystone.edu.

· Students who may need the support of the Counseling and Well-Being Center may call (570) 945-8309 or e-mail counseling@keystone.edu.

· All non-athletic college-sponsored travel is suspended during this one-week time period.

· Academic advising is now tentatively scheduled to begin on March 23 and registration for summer or fall classes will begin the week of April 6.

Also, during the week of extended Spring Break, all non-athletic college events attended by 50 or more people will be cancelled. The continuation of athletic events will be determined in cooperation with the Colonial States Athletic Conference. While in-person classes will not be in session, the College will remain open for business and employees will report to work as usual. The Keystone College Virtual Campus will continue to hold online classes and the Keystone Commons retail complex will remain open.

By delaying the start of classes and major events for one week, we will be better able to monitor this continually evolving situation. Should the situation change in any way, thereby necessitating further action, we will notify students, faculty, and staff by the close of business on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Again, we want to emphasize that we are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for the health and safety of our students and the entire Keystone community. We will provide updates as they are needed at www.keystone.edu/covid19. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation as we continue to work together through this critical public health issue.