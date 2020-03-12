Johnson College extends spring break

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Below is a letter from Dr. Katie Leonard, President and CEO of Johnson College.

Dear Johnson College families,

I wanted to reach out to you personally to share this information.

Effective Monday, March 16, as a precaution to reduce potential pathways for the spread of COVID-19 within our community, we are extending Spring Break. During this time, we will continue to assess the situation and plan further steps as we receive information. We plan to resume regular instruction on Monday, March 23.

In the meantime, we encourage you to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC to protect yourself and help prevent the spreading of COVID-19. Although there are no confirmed cases, our students’ health and safety is the top priority.

Please see the letter below that was sent to the campus community earlier this week.

This is a difficult decision, and one we came to after many internal discussions with several constituent groups. I assure you that our faculty, staff, and administrators will continue to work to ensure that your student is safe and successful. We look forward to welcoming them back to campus soon.

Sincerely,

Dr. Katie Leonard

President & CEO